(Shenandoah) — Two Shenandoah men are in custody following their arrests Thursday.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers arrested 43-year-old Derek Eugene Wallace and 34-year-old Seth William Rogers around 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Sheridan Avenue. Wallace is charged with willful injury — a Class D Felony — while Rogers is charged with aiding and abetting and third-degree theft.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Both men are being held in the Page County Jail. Wallace’s bond is set at $5,000, while Rogers’ is set at $7,000.