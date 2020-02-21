(Red Oak) -- Two men were arrested following a shots fired incident in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says officers were sent to 604 Riverview Drive around 12:05 a.m. Friday. An investigation found that 25-year-old Kendall Brian Kuhlman of Glidden went to the residence to confront his former brother-in-law -- 36-year-old Neil Todd Batten of Red Oak-- about some text messages that had been exchanged between the two.
Both men brandished shotguns during the confrontation. Police say Kuhlman fired a 20 gauge shotgun once into the air, while Batten fired three rounds from a 12 gauge shotgun into an empty 1998 Ford Explorer. Both men then retreated until law enforcement arrived. No injuries were reported.
Batten was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, assault while participating in a felony, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond. Kuhlman was charged with reckless use of a firearm and interference with official acts. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $300 bond.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.