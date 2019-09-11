(Council Bluffs) -- Three people are in custody and authorities are searching for others following a large disturbance at Iowa Western Community College Wednesday morning.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the campus at 2400 College Road just before 1 a.m. Authorities say the people involved got into two vehicles and attempted to flee the area. Officers located one of the vehicles a short time later on college property.
Three occupants in the vehicle -- 19-year-old Jalen Black Harris, 19-year-old Malik L. Kidd and 34-year-old Titus Quinell Smith -- were arrested for assault causing bodily injury.
Authorities are still looking for additional suspects who fled in a black Volvo.