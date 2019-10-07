(Corning) -- Three people are in custody on drug charges in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the county's K9 unit arrested 36-year-old Jackie Ann Stacy of Corning around 11:40 p.m. on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of a controlle substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies additionally arrested 24-year-old Trevor Ryan Myers and 28-year-old Christine Whitney McGlade on charges of gathering where controlled substances are used and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were taken to the Adams County Jail.