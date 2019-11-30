(Corning) -- Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adams County following a traffic stop.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities deployed K9 Baxo, who gave a positive alert to narcotics. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 18-year-old Gabrielle Brianna Hunke of Mount Ayr and 18-year-old Jawanza Amita Curtis, Jr. of Iowa City.
Both individuals were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Curtis was additionally charged with interference with official acts, while Hunke was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. Both were taken to the Adams County Jail.