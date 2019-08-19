(Bedford) -- Three southwest Iowa residents were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Bedford on Sunday.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, K9 Ciba was deployed during a search of a vehicle in the 600 block of Madison Street in Bedford. As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old Clinton Johnson of Athelstan, 37-year-old Cynthia Butler of Bedford, and 18-year-old Samantha Sweat of Blockton were all taken into custody. All three suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnson, Butler, and Sweat were each booked into the Taylor County Jail on $1,300 bond.