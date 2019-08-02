(Bedford) -- Three people were arrested on drug charges Thursday in Bedford.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a search of a vehicle in the 600 block of Madison Street. Following an investigation, 26-year-old Skyler Ledford of St. Joseph, 26-year-old Kaela Page of Bedford, and 19-year-old Trace Matheny of Clarinda were taken into custody.
All three suspects were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ledford was additionally cited for being in possession of an open container as a passenger in a vehicle.
Ledford, Page, and Matheny were all released on promises to appear at a later date. No further details were released.