(Bedford) — Two people were arrested Tuesday on drug-related charges in Bedford.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Washington Street, along with K-9 Ciba and deputies from the Nodaway and Ringgold County Sheriff’s Offices. Authorities arrested 37-year-old Cynthia Butler and 44-year-old Elmer Harwell — both of Bedford.
The two suspects are charged with a controlled substance violation and possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Both were taken to the Taylor County Jail pending an appearance before a county magistrate.