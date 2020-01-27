(Shenandoah) -- Two people were arrested over the weekend on drug charges in Shenandoah.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to an apartment at 27 Keith Drive around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate suspicious phone calls coming into the dispatch center. Following an investigation, officers arrested 23-year-old Darby Marie Kelso and 21-year-old Devin Donte Sattizahn on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both individuals were taken to the Page County Jail and were released after posting $1,000 bond.