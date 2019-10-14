(Clarinda) -- Two people are in custody on felony drug charges following a search in Clarinda.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says officers executed a search warrant around 10 p.m. Sunday at 718 East Washington Street. Following an investigation, officers arrested 27-year-old Devin Ray Wallace of Clarinda and 34-year-old Brandy Annamae Strange of New Market.
Both suspects are charged with felony delivery of over five grams of methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to pay required drug tax stamp fees. Wallace faces additional charges of felony ongoing criminal conduct and felony gathering where drugs are unlawfully used.
Both individuals are being held in the Page County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.