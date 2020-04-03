(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials say they are still learning more about how to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their state.
The latest data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shows 279 positive cases in Nebraska, with six total deaths. Governor Pete Ricketts says 56 of the state's 93 counties now fall under a directed health measure.
"Wash your hands often for 20 seconds and especially wash them right before you eat," said Ricketts. "Make sure that you're keeping physical distancing of six feet. Make sure you are staying away from somebody who is obviously sick. Make sure that if you are sick -- and when I say sick, I mean that you have flu-like symptoms like cough, shortness of breath -- stay home and if you are in one of our directed health measure areas, everybody in your household stay home."
Ricketts urges anyone who is sick to check with their doctor before showing up for an appointment.
"Call ahead of time and make sure they can make arrangements for you to be isolated when you go in, so that you can get the test you need like the flu test and that you can be screened to see if you're one of the high priority cases to get our coronavirus test," said Ricketts.
Dr. James Lawler is an associate professor in the UNMC Department of Internal Medicine. He says the next few weeks will be very telling for the disease's spread in Nebraska.
"We're in the second inning of this game, so to speak," said Lawler. "We are going to learn more, but unfortunately in our state -- as in others -- we are going to see more cases and unfortunately, more deaths. I think it's important for everybody to recognize that and understand that when we see that happening, we know that's our projected course."
To date, Nebraska has tested under 4,800 people for coronavirus. Lawler says as that number grows and the state's testing capabilities increase, public health officials will know if their mitigation strategies are working.
"We need more information to be able to understand how well we're doing with our non-pharmaceutical interventions and the tools that we are using to keep the epidemic spread to a manageable level," said Lawler. "We also need to understand how to analyze that data more effectively to make the best decisions about those best interventions that we need to take."
Nebraska currently ranks 43rd in the country in terms of positive cases. Missouri is 21st and Iowa checks in at 37th.