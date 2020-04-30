(Des Moines) -- As some Iowans prepare to head back to work Friday, state officials are providing guidance on continuing unemployment benefits.
Earlier this week, Governor Kim Reynolds eased restrictions on a number of businesses in 77 of the state's 99 counties, allowing them to reopen under certain guidelines. Since businesses were shuttered in March, Iowa Workforce Development has been paying unemployment claims to individuals through the state's Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Fund, as well as additional money through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Fund. IWD Director Beth Townsend says workers will be required to return to work if their employer reopens, unless they meet one of several exceptions -- including caring for a sick family member.
"You would just need to let your employer know that you're unable to return to work because of the care you need to provide for a sick family member, work with your employer to keep them informed and the medical provider of the family member," said Townsend. "Your employer would let you know what kind of documentation they would need to provide you a release to return to work."
Other exceptions include if you have tested positive for COVID-19, you have recovered from COVID-19 but the virus caused complications that make you unable to return to work, you do not have childcare due to COVID-19 or you do not have transportation to work because of COVID-19. Caring for a vulnerable family member who has not contracted the virus does not except an individual from returning to work, however, Townsend says a medical professional can allow you to stay home.
"If it's determined by the medical provider that you should not be returning from outside -- whether it's going to do anything or your place of employment -- then you would qualify for those PUA benefits and those FPUC benefits as well," said Townsend.
Workers who do not fall under one of the exceptions and refuse to return to work will lose their unemployment benefits and risk losing their job. Reynolds says she hopes employers will be accommodating as the economy reopens.
"We've asked employers to take a look and if you have a vulnerable person in your household to make all reasonable opportunities for your employee to be isolated from the rest of the workforce too," said Reynolds. "They also are trying to do whatever they can to be accommodating to their worker to accommodate those isolated circumstances."
This week, IWD announced that it has received nearly 29,000 new claims for unemployment in the last week. That is in addition to the nearly 171,000 continuing cases that the agency is currently handling.