(Clarinda) -- Page County officials still have a few hurdles to clear before a former church building becomes a county office complex.
Earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors took no action on an agreement with HGM Associates for services associated with the proposed conversion of the former Clarinda United Methodist Church's education building into the new home for PageComm--the county's joint communication center--plus the county's public health, sanitarian and safety offices. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News the county awaits asbestos abatement results before taking any action on the agreement.
"We visited again with three different abatement companies that handle the asbestos," said Armstrong, "if there is asbestos, and how they remove it, and what they find, what their recommendations are, because that's still probably the biggest bubble once we own the building is, do we take it out, do we cover it up, do we put down carpeting, is there anything that's asbestos?"
Armstrong says the biggest question is how asbestos removal would impact operations at Clarinda Community Preschool--which is still based inside the building's lower floor. Armstrong says the county hopes to have those questions answered in the near future.
"We really are in hopes that we'll get the go ahead," he said, "that what we'll be doing on the main floor, they'll be able to dress up the upstairs, and get them moved during the Christmas break, and be able to continue having them upstairs. But, it's really going to depend on the asbestos--what length of time that would take, and what procedures there are. And of course, by the time you involve a company such as HGM, we want them to give us the right decisions. So, there's always a possibility the preschool could be there until next April, May--we really just don't know."
Armstrong says the county still has two major concerns with the proposal.
"We've got the kids," said Armstrong, "and we've also got about 14-15,000 residents in Page County that are going to be part owner of this. So, we're trying to do things calmly, efficiently, so there aren't any second guesses, and too many upset feelings."
Back in September, the supervisors bid $92,900 for the former education building.