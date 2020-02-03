(Shenandoah) -- After months of candidates and campaigns coming through Iowa, the state is poised for the first-in-the-nation caucuses.
Caucus sites are set for both major parties in Page County and elsewhere in KMAland. On the Democratic side, caucusgoers will select from a long list of candidates in the presidential preference activities. Page County Democratic Party Chair Chris Adcock tells KMA News a lot of important business is planned for tonight' caucuses, which being at 7 p.m.
"Really what the caucus is about is party business, and party building," said Adcock. "It's your neighbors meeting your neighbors, getting together to talk about (candidates), and electing delegates, finding out preferences, choosing county leadership, and developing the platform."
Adcock says this year's caucuses feature rule changes in terms of presidential preference alignment.
"This year, if a group is viable," she said, "meaning that if 15% of the total number of people that have showed up in your precinct, if 15% of them have created a group, that group has solidified--there's no moving them again. However, if that group is not a valid group, then in the second alignment, you'll be asked to, and allowed to, move into another group, or you can create another group that hasn't been established. That's when persuasion usually happens. Hopefully at that time, we'll have viable groups."
Democratic caucus locations in KMAland can be found on the website thecaucuses.org.
While President Trump faces limited competition for the Republican nomination, some important business is set for Page County's GOP caucuses. Ernie Aust is the county's Republican party chair.
"It brings a lot of attention to Iowa and a lot of activity," said Aust. "It's actually a little more important for people to participate in the caucus activities than they realize. I hope there will be a good turnout and good participation in the caucuses."
Once Republican voters cast their votes for president at their caucus site, members will be elected to serve on local county central committees, and then delegates and alternate delegates will be selected for county party conventions.
"On caucus night is when each precinct will elect a chair and various numbers of representatives to participate in the county convention," he said. "County Convention will be Saturday, March 14th at the Page County Courthouse up in the Page Room."
Registration will begin at 6 p.m., with caucuses starting promptly at 7 p.m. More information on caucus night for the Republican Party of Iowa can be found at iowagop.org/caucuses.
A reminder: KMA News will have coverage of tonight's presidential caucuses, with special reports from ABC News, and coverage of local caucues.