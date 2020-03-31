(Rock Port) -- Atchison County officials are urging people in the county to stay at home unless absolutely necessary in an effort to curb transmission of COVID-19.
The Atchison County Commissioners, Public Health Department and Medical Director all signed a joint health emergency proclamation Tuesday recommending a "Safer at Home" request to the public. Dr. Aron Burke is the county's medical director. He says the proclamation encourages everyone in the county to stay at home.
"To the maximum extent possible, stay safe at home by remaining in your respective residences, avoiding contact with people with whom they do not reside and avoiding public places, except as necessary to obtain food, supplies and medical treatment," said Burke.
The recommendations also ask any resident who is sick to stay home unless seeking medical treatment, asks everyone to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, practice frequent handwashing and engage in social distancing. Burke says outdoor activities are not restricted under the order.
"Avoid individual travel, except to specifically attend work, obtain food supplies or medical treatment," said Burke. "Participating in outdoor activities such as walking or running are encouraged and are not restricted. But please continue to abide by the social distancing rules of six feet."
All education and childcare facilities are limited to 10 children or less with their consisten clientele. Burke says the county is also asking all business to take steps to prevent disease spread.
"It is strongly encouraged that all local businesses that do remain open adhere to social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC," said Burke. "If your business is unable to abide by these guidelines, it may be in the public's best interest to suspend your services."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Missouri had over 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14 deaths. Burke says Atchison County has only had one confirmed case and that person is now recovered.
"The positive patient in Atchison County has been deemed cured from her disease and she is now being released from social isolation," said Burke. "At this point, we have no positive cases in the county."
Burke says Community Hospital Fairfax has implemented enhanced screening procedures for patients and employees before entering the facility. The hospital has also set up a screening tent for anyone with respiratory symptoms. Burke encourages anyone who is sick to contact their healthcare provider before going to the hospital. The full proclamation from Atchison County can be viewed below.