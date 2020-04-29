(Rock Port) -- Atchison County officials say they're "ready to roll" with Governor Mike Parson's plan to reopen businesses and other institutions impacted by coronavirus restrictions.
A contingent of county and city leaders met via videoconference Tuesday to discuss phase one of the governor's Show Me Recovery Plan, and its impact on the county. Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Rhonda Wiley tells KMA News the consensus of officials was to support the governor's recommendations, and to implement his guidelines beginning Monday, May 4th.
"I believe everybody felt like Governor Parson is on the right track," said Wiley, "and that we, as a county, wanted to do everything we could to initiate phase one of the Show Me Missouri Recovery Plan."
Like reopening plans in other states, Parson's order puts tight restrictions on the reopening of businesses, restaurants and churches through May 31st. Wiley says restaurant employees, especially, must wear masks in order to protect customers.
"They need to maintain their six-foot distance," said Wiley. "If you have a restaurant, for instance, then you need to make sure your tables are six feet apartment, so that you customers will be six feet apart, and the only ones that will actually be sitting there are the ones that are in the family. So, if you have a household that has four or five people at one table, then you're good. You don't want to be mixing households, so to speak, and not maintaining social distance from other people."
Wiley, however, urges residents to continue practicing social distancing, even as parts of the state resume operations.
"One of the key issues is for everyone to do their part in being a good citizen," said Wiley, "and wearing a face mask or facial covering. It can be a bandana, it can be a scarf--anything that can ensure that the people around you are safe. If we all do this, then is is going to help ensure that Atchison County gets to remain open."
A copy of phase one of the governor's order is included here: