(Tarkio) -- A Tarkio man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Schebaum was northbound on U.S. Highway 59 a mile north of Tarkio when it began sliding on the snow-covered road. Schebaum's vehicle exited the east side of 59, struck a road sign and overturned onto its top, coming to rest on the east side of the highway.
Schebaum was checked for injuries at the scene, but was not taken to a local hospital.