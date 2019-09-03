(Marne) -- An Atlantic man was injured in a one-vehicle accident east of Marne Monday morning.
According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Kyle Nicholas Krueger was headed west on Marne Road around 7:55 a.m. Authorities say Krueger lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll. The 2004 Ford F-150 came to rest in the south ditch.
Krueger was transported by Medivac to Cass County Memorial Hospital with undisclosed injuries. The vehicle sustained $5,000 in damage. The accident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.