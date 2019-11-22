(Washington, D.C.) -- Government officials are seeing in an increase in farm debt and a shift in where some farmers are getting loans to operate.
Glen Smith -- Chairman and CEO of the Farm Credit Administration and an Atlantic farmer -- testified before a House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity, Exchanges, Energy and Credit this week. During the hearing, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she has concerns about the rising levels of debt incurred by the country's farmers.
“I have serious concerns about the level of debt our farmers have,” said Axne “Farm debt is projected to hit $416 billion this year, and the $19 billion of farm debt that Iowans have is the highest in the nation. And this level of debt has consequences: the Farm Bureau reports that farm bankruptcies rose 24% compared to a year ago. Additionally, a recent study from Iowa State University classifies 44% of Iowa farmers as financially vulnerable.”
Another trend that industry watchers are seeing is an increase in farmers using alternative lenders who are not part of the Farm Credit System or traditional banks. A recent Wall Street-Journal report outlined the increase and stated that some of the alternative lenders carry interest rates over 30% and require daily automatic withdrawals for payments. Smith says he feels there are still enough traditional lenders to support the agriculture sector.
"I'd describe them as maybe payday lenders because some of the interest rates that they charge; it's over half of the prevailing," said Smith. "Right now, I feel we have a good balance. The system is about at 41%, which is less than 1% of same market share of what commercial banks. We've got good alternatives out there between commercial banks and the system."
Smith says his agency provides guidelines for traditional lenders, including the Farm Service Agency.
"FSA should be the lender of last resort," said Smith. "Unfortunately, it isn't always. These operators are looking to alternative sources, because they have no choice. It's deeply concerning the security interest that these alternative lenders are taking that might have an influence or impact on long-term lending that banks and the system might be holding as well."
Smith has served on the FCA board since December 2017 and has been chairman and CEO since July. Smith and his family grow corn, soybeans and hay and raise cattle near Atlantic.