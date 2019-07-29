(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating an attempted abduction that allegedly occurred Monday morning.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Valley View and Mall Drive around 8:30 a.m. Police received information that a 15-year-old female was running on Mall Drive when an unknown white male approached her and grabbed her by the arm. The female victim told police that she struck the man and was able to run away.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 45-to-50 years old, wearing a black coat, blue jeans, grey shoes, and a green stocking cap. Several police officers checked the area and were unable to locate any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.