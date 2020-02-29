(Hamburg) -- A suspect accused of pushing another man off a Hamburg grain bin last fall is behind bars in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Pedro Andrade of Muscatine was extradited from Texas Saturday to the Fremont County Jail. Andrade is charged with attempted murder, a class B felony, willful injury, a class C felony, and flight to avoid prosecution, a class C felony. The charges stem from an investigation into an October 10th incident, when the sheriff's office received a call of a male construction worker who had fallen approximately 60 feet, or 5.5 stories from the catwalk above an industrial grain bin in the 300 block of Washington Street in Hamburg, and was unconscious. The victim was transported to Grape Community Hospital, then transferred to Nebraska Medicine with life threatening injuries.
Four days later, the sheriff's office received a report that the male woke up from a coma, and alleged he was pushed by his co-worker Andrade. Deputies alleged that Andrade unhooked the victim's safety lines and pushed him from the catwalk, onto a gravel parking lot after discovering an affair between the victim and Andrade's wife. Andrade was contacted and agreed to meet with deputies. however, the sheriff's office received information that Andrade and his wife fled the country prior to the interview.
On February 14th, deputies learned that the suspect was apprehended by U.S. marshals and Mexican authorities in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, approximately three hours west of Cancun. Andrade, who is a U.S. citizen, was deported from Mexico, and extradited to Harris County, Texas before being returned to Fremont County.
Andrade is being held without bond, pending an initial appearance before the Fremont County magistrate. The U.S. Marshal Service assisted the sheriff's office with Andrade's apprehension.