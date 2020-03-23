(KMAland) -- Like other businesses in KMAland, several auctioneers are having to adjust their business model for current conditions.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds last week declared a public health emergency, banning any gathering of more than 10 people in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Allan Hughes of Al Hughes Auction Service says they are taking steps to ensure people are safe at auctions, including for a public land auction Tuesday morning at the company's auction facility south of Glenwood.
"We'll have everybody stay in their vehicles and we'll conduct the auction outside in the parking lot of the auction facility," said Hughes. "I'll be in the auction topper truck with the speaker system so everybody can hear us. I don't know if the right word is 'require' but we will make sure that everybody does a good job of keeping their social distance. We would love to see them just stay in their vehicles, roll their windows down and make sure that everybody does their part in keeping this virus at bay."
Hughes says the situation is complicated for other auctions that include mulitple items. He says they have the Wayne & Pat Tackett Farm Equipment Auction Saturday that is still on as scheduled right now.
"The sellers have sold their property and they are moving to Grand Island," said Hughes. "The property has already been closed. Their equipment is sitting out on land that they used to own. What we're going to do there is potentially eliminate the hayrack item and potentially sell it at a later date at our facility sometime in the future."
Hughes says for some of the larger items on the farm, they will strongly encourage social distancing for attendees.
"With the bigger items that are sitting on the farm -- it's a 100-acre property, so there's plenty of space for people -- we'll really be adamant about the social distancing," said Hughes. "I will be -- if I see people congregating, I'll let them know that we are going to shut this sale down if for some reason you don't spread apart."
Hughes says they are also taking steps to keep employees safe while interacting with the public.
"If you come to the auction and need a bid number, we'll have separation between the clerks and the public," said Hughes. "When you're standing in line, you'll need to be spread apart. Everything that we will do will be extremely proactive on keeping the virus at bay and keeping people spread apart. If for some reason we stumble and trip, we'll shut down and just say if you don't listen to our rules of how we're going to conduct this sale, then we'll have to shut down."
