(Clarinda) -- Final preparations are underway at county auditor's offices across KMAland for one of the most anticipated off-year elections in recent memory.
Voters across southwest Iowa go to the polls Tuesday for Super Vote I--the combined municipal and school board elections. And, the interest in major city council and school board contests plus a big bond issue vote in Shenandoah has made for an influx in absentee voting. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says 472 absentee ballots had been returned to her office as of Monday morning. But, Wellhausen adds her office expects a big turnout at the polls Tuesday.
"We do have several school races, city races and public measures on the ballot," said Wellhausen. "This time, we think we'll get a few more people out to vote. We also have had a lot more people registered to vote, which is great. So, we do anticipate a larger turnout at the polls, as well as the fact that the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., which does give individuals a lot longer to vote tomorrow (Tuesday)."
Wellhausen says the combined election meant extra work for her office--including additional poll workers and more ballots.
"We adjusted for a larger turnout," she said, "so we did try to increase our numbers. Especially, we always try to look at voting history for the different locations. But, with this being a city and school (election), too, that kind of added a different dynamic to the mix, as well. So, we tried to look at the school races, and the city races. Then we tried to look at at, you know, usually when you have more individuals in a particular race, that draws a larger crowd. So, we tried to look at that, as well."
Despite the changes brought about by Super Vote I, Wellhausen believes her office has adapted.
"Anytime there's anything new, there has to be a learning curve to go into that," she said. "So, just trying to get everything together and the ballots that split right, and get everything that's supposed to get on each ballot correct, as well as, you know, education for our poll workers and everything. It's been a little bit more work, but you know, as times changes and legislation changes, we have to adapt, and we have to more forward with it."
In addition to the expanded polling hours, Wellhausen says Tuesday's election means some precinct changes. She reminds all Page County voters to vote at their general election precincts.
"With anyone that did have a polling location change," she said, "they did receive a letter from the auditor's office, telling them that their polling location had changed, as well as the fact that we did include an absentee ballot. So, if they didn't feel they could make it to that new location, they could fill that out, and send that in. However, if anyone is unsure as to where to vote, they could always give us a call at 712-542-3219, and we're more than willing to help them out, and tell them where to go."
She also reminds all voters to bring their proper I-D to the polls. You can hear the full interview with Melissa Wellhausen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.