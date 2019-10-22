(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities are searching for a Council Bluffs man who allegedly fled from officers Tuesday.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were working with federal agents near 26th and Avenue F around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were searching for 29-year-old Jamie Kennedy, who was wanted on multiple warrants.
Kennedy was located in the 2600 block of Avenue F parked in front of another vehicle. Police say Kennedy used his vehicle to ram a police cruiser numerous times, drive over a fence and flee into Omaha. Nebraska law enforcement located the vehicle abandoned near Northridge and Ida streets in Omaha.
Kennedy is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP or 911. No officers were injured in the incident and additional warrants are pending against Kennedy for the incident.