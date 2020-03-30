(Sidney) -- Fremont County authorities are investigating a theft last month from Casey's in Sidney.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies are investigating a report of a man using a forged check to purchase items from the store. Authorities say on February 8th between 12:00 and 12:10 p.m., a male entered the Sidney Casey's General Store and used a fraudulent check. The man is wanted in connection to two similar thefts in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at (712) 374-2424.