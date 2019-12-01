Updated Story December 1, 2019 8:48 a.m.
According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call Saturday night from Jawanza Curtis stating that a person who had been arrested was not him, but was his brother — 20-year-old Kaijuan Avonte Curtis of Council Bluffs.
Authorities made contact with Curtis near Casey’s in Corning after he had posted bond. Authorities say he attempted to flee on foot and was taken into custody. Kaijuan Curtis was arrested on several outstanding warrants and new charges in Adams County. He is now charged with two counts of interference with official acts, controlled substance violation, possession of contraband, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification information.
Kaijuan’s girlfriend — 18-year-old Gabrielle Brianna Hunke of Mount Ayr — was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact and providing false identification information.
Both are being held in the Adams County Jail.
Original Story: November 30, 2019 6:04 a.m.
(Corning) -- Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adams County following a traffic stop.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Authorities deployed K9 Baxo, who gave a positive alert to narcotics. Following an investigation, deputies arrested 18-year-old Gabrielle Brianna Hunke of Mount Ayr and 18-year-old Jawanza Amita Curtis, Jr. of Iowa City.
Both individuals were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Curtis was additionally charged with interference with official acts, while Hunke was cited for minor in possession of alcohol. Both were taken to the Adams County Jail.