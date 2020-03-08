(Sidney) — A northwest Missouri man is charged with smuggling methamphetamine into the Fremont County Jail.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 33-year-old Michael Arthur Tyson of Albany at the jail this week. Authorities say Tyson — who was an inmate at the jail — brought meth into the facility concealed in a body cavity and then distributed it to another inmate on two occasions.
Tyson was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, gathering where controlled substances are used and introducing intoxicants into an institution.
He is being held on $150,000 bond on both of his current cases and is also being held without bond for violation of parole in Missouri.