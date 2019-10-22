(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities are searching for a missing Clarinda man.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies were called to the 1900 block of P Avenue northwest of Clarinda around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Palmer says deputies are searching for 68-year-old Dale Allen Hodtwalker. Hodtwalker is described as a 6-foot tall male, 140 pounds with gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue or gray t-shirt, gray and black pajama pants and white socks. Family members says Hodtwalker has dementia and walks with a severe limp. He cannot speak and is hard of hearing. Family members say he left the residence without shoes or a coat.
Anyone with information on Hodtwalker's whereabouts should contact the Page County Sheriff's Office at (712) 542-1419 or their local law enforcement office. Page County Emergency Management, Clarinda Fire Department, Clarinda Ambulance Service, K-9 Lucas, Montgomery County Emergency Management and a private citizen with an airplane are all assisting in the search.