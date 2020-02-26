(Corning) -- Adams County authorities are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder case.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office says authorities are searching for Dillon Allen Paul Lester, who is wanted in connection to an attempted murder on January 12th. Authorities say there were called to the 1500 block of Quince Avenue for a shots fired call.
Later that day, authorities found a vehicle that was allegedly used in the incident in Des Moines and made contact with Lester and a female. Authorities say Lester was uncooperative and has since be unreachable by authorities. He is believed to hiding in Des Moines, but also has connections to Creston and Algona.
Anyone with information on Lester's whereabouts is urged to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at (641) 322-4444. Authorities warn the public to not approach Lester and instead call 911 if you see him.