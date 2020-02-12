(Hamburg) -- Federal funding is on the way to a fire department in a KMAland community stricken by flooding last year.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne's office announces two Community Facility Disaster Grants totaling $100,000 have been awarded to the Hamburg Fire Protection Agency for the purchase a new fire truck, and outfitting volunteer firefighters with new protective gear. The grants from USDA Rural Development cover three-quarters of the cost of the new truck, plus 14 self-contained breathing apparatuses. The costs of the fire truck includes new equipment like hoses, radios, power saws and vent fans. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says federal disaster relief is assisting Hamburg's fire department in its flood recovery.
"This is part of the emergency disaster bill that we got for our flooded area," said Axne. "Money continues to make its way into the towns that need it the most. When I secured the $3 billion for Midwest flood recovery money, these grants are part of that additional USDA rural development funding in that disaster bill."
The West Des Moines Democrat also hopes to secure additional dollars to help Hamburg fortify the Ditch 6 levee southwest of the community. Federal officials forced the city to remove dirt added to the levee following the 2011 floods, leaving it vulnerable to floodwaters that swamped a good portion of Hamburg in last year's event.
"So, the things that have happened to Hamburg in the past because of not having--quote--a permanent levee by the corps," she said, "that kind of business has got to stop. So, I'm excited that we're getting this over to them. Hamburg deserves it and needs it. I'm going to continue to make sure that money's coming in so that we can get more opportunity like this."
Back in November, Axne and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst introduced the Local Expertise is Vital for Effective Embankments--or LEVEE Act to allow the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin preconstruction on levee improvements deemed critical without bureaucratic delays. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.