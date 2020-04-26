(Des Moines) -- Some congressional representatives are still concerned about flood recovery efforts in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne recently joined 80 of her congressional colleagues in asking FEMA for preparation and recovery plans for natural disasters--including flooding--that may occur during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne says flooding remains a risk in the area, despite the $3 billion secured from FEMA after last year's flooding.
"This really could be a nightmare scenario, for instance," said Axne. "FEMA's there for emergencies and disasters, but they're out deployed right now. I want to make sure that they actually have what they need should we have more flooding."
The letter sent from Axne and other colleagues asks specific questions.
"How are we going to look at keeping people safe," she said. "How to we plan to house displaced communities with social distancing, for instance, if we can't create the usual shelters. How do we plan to deal with PPE shortages, or their inability to bring on volunteers, if all these volunteers are deployed, and their supplies are deployed."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the letter puts FEMA on notice in case another round of flooding occurs this spring and summer.
"We understand that there is a pandemic," said Axne. "But, we have a lot of other issues that FEMA is responsible for, and I don't want our communities to be left behind if we have flooding in the near future."
Axne says some communities impacted by last year's flooding are still struggling to recover.
"We have communities that lost families because the families decided to move out, because their homes weren't livable," she said. "They took their children out of school. That removes those kids from helping with money that goes to the school, from an education perspective. It takes tax dollars off the communities' finances when someone moves out, and doesn't pay property taxes. So, our communities are in a difficult place right now."
In a related note, Axne's office announced Sunday that FEMA has awarded more than $10,700 to Pacific Junction to fund flood recovery efforts. The grant will fund the purchase of 127 residential properties that had been substantially damaged by flooding as pre-flood values, allowing Iowa families in these homes to move forward after living with mortgages on devastated properties, with no ability to sell their damaged properties.