(Washington) -- With the new year underway, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is addressing issues regarding the high costs of manufactured housing.
On Tuesday, Axne introduced legislation to keep mobile home communities affordable by providing federal assistance for acquiring and preserving such complexes. The West Des Moines Democrat discussed her proposal--the Manufactured Housing Community Preservation Act--on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"This program allows us to set up a grant program," said Axne, "that will ensure communities can pool together, and possibly purchase the land themselves. Nonprofits could do that, as well. The state could help with that. And, it also ensures that with this grant process, that Housing and Urban Development (HUD) would make sure that grant recipients are subject to rent restrictions. There's requirements and things that have to be managed. So, there's HUD oversight to make sure things are done right for people."
Axne says the legislation is in response to situations faced by constituents.
"We've got a lot of people in our district," she said, "who live in these mobile home communities--or manufactured housing communities, as they're now being called. What's happened is, we've recently seen private equity firms come in across the country, start buying up these communities, and jacking up the rates as high as 70%."
Axne cited a situation in Waukee as an example.
"We had that happening in Waukee," said Axne, "in our own district at a place called Midwest Country Estates, where they came in, purchased the property, and then are jacking up the rent land for the folks that lived there by almost 70%. The folks are trying to negotiate with them to get that down."
The congresswoman says the increased costs of manufactured structures is hitting residents hard.
"We've got a lot of people living in these communities who are on fixed incomes," she said. "They, in no way, shape or form, can afford somebody coming in, and all of a sudden saying, 'within the next three months or so, you're going to start to pay us 70% more. You've living on Social Security, we know you have no money, but we really don't care.' That's basically what we're seeing here are these firms coming in and saying, 'we can get more for this land, and that's what we're going to do,'"
Under the measure, up to a million dollars in grant funding would be available to entities purchasing and maintaining manufactured housing communities--or MHCs. The legislation includes oversight provisions to ensure rents remain affordable for residents after purchase by grant recipients. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.