(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne hopes the U.S. Senate acts on a revised coronavirus relief bill sometime this week.
Over the weekend, the U.S. House by a 363-to-40 vote approved the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, designed to help both workers and states deal with the growing spread of COVID-19. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says the bill passed in the wee hours of the morning Saturday was designed to protect Americans--including residents of her district.
" (That includes) access to tests for coronavirus," said Axne, "and that is free to everyone, but to ensure that all individuals regardless of their insurance can get that, but also to make sure we've got emergency paid leave, and sick leave, as well as paid FMLA, to replace lost wages for those who have to take leave, and ensure that they follow CDC guidelines, and make sure they don't feel the need to go into work when they're sick, so that they can stay home and take care of their children, as now we're seeing schools closing for a period of time."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill also provided states the flexibility to provide services, such as unemployment benefits to workers that are laid off or furloughed.
"We want to make sure that states are able to combat this outbreak, and be reimbursed for it," said Axne, "keep their citizens healthy by not coming into work, by taking care of their family, by being able to socially distance themselves from other folks to eliminate community spread. That's why we felt it was important to stay there, make sure we get a bill through that helped us not only protect folks from the health issues they need to stay safe from, but take care of their families--make sure they got money coming to make sure we do that."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves also voted in favor of the bill. Axne says she was disappointed in the 40 House members who voted against the bill, over the objections of providing paid sick leave to employees of smaller companies.
"I know there was some push back on small businesses being reimbursed for allowing companies up to 500 to offer paid sick leave, and paid family leave," she said. "I think it's ridiculous that anybody would put a tax break for folks like that ahead of people safe. We want to reimburse businesses to make sure our economy moves forward."
On Tuesday, the House approved a revised version of the bill, sending it to the Senate for consideration. Republican Senators and the White House are proposing a $1 trillion stimulus package to address coronavirus' economic impact. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.