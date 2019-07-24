(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among those backing the removal of a tax raising premium prices on large health insurance plans.
Members of the U.S. House recently approved the Middle Class Health Benefits Tax Repeal Act of 2019. Axne was among the cosponsors of the bill. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says the measure would permanently repeal the 40% excise tax on the most expensive employer-provided health insurance plans mandated by the Affordable Care Act.
"It's known as 'the Cadillac tax,'" said Axne. "But, essentially, it applies to a lot of working class families. Although the 'Cadillac tax' is levied on insurance companies, if enacted, it would pass on an increase in premiums on middle class families. So, we've been trying to keep this from being enacted, and this is a permanent repeal of this so it never becomes law, and those folks who have specific insurance plans within their employer will get to keep those without any massive increase in their premiums."
Among other things, the bill would prevent the so-called ''Cadillac tax" from taking effect in the year 2022. Axne says the tax would force out-of-pocket expenses for middle class families for "luxury" health care coverage usually provided by employers.
"A lot of employers have that type of health coverage," she said. "People with high risk industries, such as manufacturing or first responders, are folks that have these types of insurance plans. It's more likely to impact the health plans that have a higher number of workers with chronic disease, or serious illnesses, or those health plans that cover more women or families, or industries that have more women employed."
Axne says it's especially important to protect individuals and families in high-risk insurance pools.
"There's a lot of folks out there that have preexisting conditions," said Axne. "Those are more expensive plans for many insurance companies, so it's more expensive for the employer. If we put this excise tax on employers, it's almost impossible for those employers to afford it, and they would pass it on to employees--and we know folks can't afford that."
While saying Obamacare isn't perfect, the congresswoman rejects any attempts by the Trump Administration to repeal it, or court action designed to declare it unconstitutional. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.