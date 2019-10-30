(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the fact-finding process regarding allegations against President Trump must continue.
Axne expects a vote Thursday on launching formal impeachment proceedings against the president for allegedly calling the Ukrainian president, asking that his country investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son's business dealings, or else face a withholding of U.S. military aid. The expected hearings follow depositions taken from witnesses during closed door hearings before Democratic and Republican House committee members. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says the hearings are important to continuing fact-finding efforts regarding the Trump-Ukrainian controversy.
"I hope everybody knows this is truly a fact-finding mission," said Axne. "We're trying to the bottom of protecting our country, our democracy, and upholding our American values, and that's what all of this is about. We will take that information when we get it, and we'll make that decision there."
Republicans criticize Democrats for a lack of transparency, saying the depositions should be given in open session. The West Des Moines Democrat, however, says that committee members are following standard procedures. She also blames U.S. Attorney General William Barr for not following the process.
"The issue came when Attorney General Barr did not forward to Congress the whistleblower report, which he was supposed to have done," she said. "He actually bypassed the right process, therefore kicking in the process that had to be taken to obtain information. So, he chose not to follow the process that he should have, from the get-go. I want to make sure people are fully aware of that."
The congresswoman also blasts Republicans calling for the whistleblower's identity to be revealed.
"I feel strongly that we make sure that anybody who wants to do the right thing, and stand up for our country, should be protected," said Axne. "What's the point of having whistleblower laws if we want to identify people who want to come forward. We won't have people who feel comfortable in that setting. In this case, it's an average citizen's word against the president's. So, we've got make sure that anybody who's put up against a sheet of power, that they've got as much opportunity for their voice to be heard, and they've got as much protection as they need."
House Democrats claim that they're following procedures established during the Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton impeachment processes.