(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says waivers to small oil refineries from Renewable Fuel Standards are destroying family farms.
That's why Axne is joining other officials in calling for a federal investigation into the Environmental Protection Agency's waiver process. The West Des Moines Democrat is sending a letter to Charles J. Sheehan, acting inspector general of the EPA, requesting the investigation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says says the probe is necessary following the EPA's granting of 31 RFS waivers to small refineries.
"Together with these last 31 exemptions, we're now up to 85 handouts to the oil sector," said Axne. "What that's done is destroy over four billion gallons of biofuel demand--which means that's a market for more than 1.5 billion bushels of American corn. So, we have put in place the Renewable Fuel Standard to promote ethanol, because it is better for our country, it is better for our climate, and it's better for the people in our own backyard--our farmers."
Axne accuses the EPA of abusing the system by granting waivers to companies like Exxon-Mobil and Chevron without justification.
"What we're finding out are what we believe to be no justifications for this, and actually a violation of what they should be doing within the EPA," she said. "So, we are going to get to the bottom of this. It's unacceptable, and I plan on making it stop."
Axne says the waivers are also having an adverse affect on the biofuel industry, itself. Officials with POET announced Tuesday that it would idle a 92-million-gallon ethanol plant in Cloverdale, Indiana as a result of the waivers.
"Across the heartland, we've had 200 ethanol plants that are under strain," said Axne. "Many of them have already shut their doors. Recent estimates suggest that hundreds of millions of gallons of biofuel production remain offline. Plants are impacted not just here, but in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, and even in Florida, Virginia and places like, well, Nebraska--our neighbor, for goodness sake. Our farm income's down by half since the end of 2018, and it continues to fall--and this plays right into that."
Axne's comments echo those made by Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, who both blasted the EPA's recent decision. The congresswoman planned a new conference at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs Wednesday afternoon to formally announce her call for an investigation. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.