(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is throwing her support behind legislation designed to prevent foreign intervention in future U.S. elections.
Axne is among the supporters of the SHIELD Act of 2019. In this case, SHIELD is an acronym for Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday, the West Des Moines Democrat says the proposal is part of a complete election reform package designed to bring the nation's security and laws into the 21st Century.
"It closes loopholes that allow dark money from foreign governments to interfere with our elections," said Axne. "It improves transparency of online political advertisements, so we know exactly behind paying for those online ads--because we don't know that now, it's not disclosed--and it also requires campaigns to report any illicit offers for campaign assistance from foreign governments and agents, therefore restricting any exchange of campaign information between candidates and government."
Axne says the SHIELD Act is in response to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
"We're continuing to see our democracy being attacked by foreign governments like Russia," she said, "that interfere with our elections--and they're planning on doing it again."
Among other things, the bill would require full disclosure of political groups placing ads not sponsored or endorsed by candidates, themselves. Axne says she's already been victimized by such ads.
"When we see those crazy ads on TV," said Axne, "against me or my opponent that my opponent or myself didn't even create--and we have no idea where they're coming from--we should know who's behind that, because we don't know who's funding those campaigns. They're already out there against me, and in many cases, who's putting those forth isn't being disclosed."
Axne is among congressional members expected to quiz Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg regarding the development of libra, a cryptocurrency backed by a basket of stable international assets and designed to be spendable anywhere in the world. The congresswoman wants to hear more about Facebook's handling of election information.
"I want to hear him say specifically about elections," she said, "that they're going to do better than what they've currently done. They recently released, just a couple days ago, some information about how Russians are continuing to meddle with Facebook in our elections. I want to know the exact thing they're going to do to stop this, and when we can see an end to it."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.