(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among those returning to Washington Thursday to vote on another coronavirus relief package.
The U.S. Senate Tuesday approved a measure providing another $350 billion for small businesses. Also included is $320 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says the package provides more assistance to small businesses that are still struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So many folks who need that for our small businesses are one-and-two person-owned shops on Main Street in our community," said Axne. "Our restaurants, individual contractors--those type of people--need the funding. Unfortunately, we didn't have enough to get out to everybody (in the phase three package). So, we'll put more into that."
The bill also provides $60 billion for small banks, an additional $75 billion for rural hospitals, and $25 billion for increased testing. The West Des Moines Democrat says testing for the virus is lagging in the U.S.
"We haven't seen enough testing in the U.S. yet," she said. "I'm grateful for what we're doing, and I'm thankful for our medical and scientific professionals who have worked day and day out, and who have been looking at this from a data and science-based perspective. But, none of us can say when this is going to be over. So, increasing and testing more Iowans is the best way to root out where this invisible threat is hiding in our communities. So, we've got to get more tests on the ground."
Axne says increased testing is the key to reopening businesses and other institutions impacted by COVID-19-related shutdowns.
"The fastest way to get us up and running again is to ensure the health of our citizens," said Axne. "The only way to do that is to check to see if folks have coronavirus, if they're immune to coronavirus, and if we can start opening up businesses, because we can put people back to work who we know aren't sick with the disease."
The bill is expected to be passed in the House, and sent to President Trump's desk. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.