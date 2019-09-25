(Washington) -- Saying it's a constitutional duty, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne supports an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday announced plans for a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump following a whistleblower's allegations he contacted the president of the Ukraine, threatening to withhold military aid unless that country conducted an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says her support of the inquiry is based on the oath she took when entering Congress earlier this year.
"I took an oath under God, with my hand on the bible, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," said Axne. "Learning that the president pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political opponent is a clear abuse of power. And, we know that he did that--he admitted to that. Beyond that abuse of power, there's also allegations that the president threatened to leverage U.S. taxpayer dollars--military aid--that Congress had already appropriated to the Ukraine to extort that foreign government.
"So, if that piece is true, that constitutes an unequivocal violation of our federal laws, and the Constitution that I swore to defend," she added.
Axne says the issue also involves threats to national security.
"When the president admits that he's seeking interference in an election," she said, "that undermines our national security. And, for somebody that wants to protect our country, and understands that, above all else, that is the number-one priority I have in Congress, it is our responsibility to exercise our congressional authority, to ensure that we keep this country safe, and protect our democracy."
However, Axne stopped short of saying she would vote for impeachment IF the inquiry determined any wrongdoing on Trump's part. The congresswoman says she wants to review the facts, first.
"I always judge what I do based on facts," said Axne. "That is how I operate, I've never differed from that. My background is being in fact finding, it's overseeing strategy for the state, it's holding government accountable. So, I will wait and hold out an opinion on that before I see the information."
Supporters of President Trump are denouncing the impeachment inquiry request. Some claim Pelosi should have waited until the transcripts of the phone call with the Ukrainian president are released before calling an impeachment inquiry. Axne, however, says the speaker waited long enough, and that the alleged phone call between Trump and the Ukrainian president took place earlier this summer. She also says the director of national intelligence sat on the whistleblower's report.
"This is not something that the speaker took lightly," said the congresswoman. "This is absolutely something that I don't take lightly. I don't come to these decisions lightly. I regret that the president's actions require these measures. You know, as a country, we never want to get to the point where we would look at impeachment of a president. None of us take this likely. This is all based on facts, this is based on what is legal, and that's why the speaker is moving forward."
Iowa Senator Joni Ernst blasted Democrats for pushing the impeachment inquiry. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Ernst says, quote, "shame on the House Democrats if they use impeachment as an excuse to play politics, instead of focusing on issues that affect the livelihoods of Iowans across our state." Iowa's other senator, Chuck Grassley, accused Democrats of not focusing on issues such as the USMCA and prescription drug prices. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves of Tarkio said in a statement that he strongly opposes, quote, "this sham impeachment charade."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.