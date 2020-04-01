(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne believes Governor Kim Reynolds should issue a stay-at-home order for entire state.
Axne joins fellow Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenhauer in making the request, citing the growing number of coronavirus cases. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have quadrupled over the past few days.
"I think we've adapted to the realities on the ground every step of the way," said Axne. "I absolutely appreciate Governor Reynolds in that, and the work that she's done. But, I think recommending that people stay home in the next few weeks is not enough."
In her letter to the governor, Axne cites recent predictions that the state's coronavirus cases have yet to peak.
"We've heard that the Iowa Department of Public Health say that the first peak in cases could be just a few weeks away," she said. "So, as they're modeling this out, it's coming this way, just as we've seen in other places in the country. You know, my question is if we know that peak is coming, should we not use every tool in our arsenal to brace against it?"
Axne adds Iowa doesn't have enough personal protective equipment (PPE) or health services available to handle the expected spike.
"We don't have what we need in regard to medical supplies, personal protective equipment," said Axne. "Unfortunately, states have been left scrambling to find that. Our health systems have been taxed to the limit, and without additional folks needing treatment, because we didn't do everything we could already could have been doing to stop the spread.
"I have grave concern that if we do not do a shelter-at-home, stay at home order, that we're going to see this increase to a magnitude that we can't handle here in Iowa, and we'll see an increase--not only in the numbers of people positive, and it hurts their health--but, an increase in deaths. And, I'm hoping that we can avoid that."
Currently, 30 states have similar stay-at-home orders in place, and the congresswoman believes they're making a difference in stopping the virus' spread. Unfortunately, she says some people aren't taking recommendations to stay sheltered seriously.
"You know, the problem is, we still have people going to work in nonessential positions," she said. "We have a lot of kids, younger folks, who are congregating, who still go out--teenagers, that type of thing. And so, we've got to stop this as much as we possibly can. That really means stopping that connection with people who could spread the virus."
Governor Reynolds has repeatedly said in recent news conferences that she doesn't believe a stay-at-home order in place, and that Iowans should continue to practice social distancing, and avoid gatherings with more than 10 people.
A copy of the congresswoman's letter to the governor is printed here: