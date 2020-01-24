(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says some federal agencies have yet to provide much-needed funding for flood victims.
Back in December, Axne launched the Iowa Flood Funding Tracker, designed for constituents to track updates on disaster relief funding being spent in Iowa following last year's Missouri River flooding. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Axne says the tracker was created in response to concerns that victims were not receiving flood relief dollars in an adequate amount of time.
"Here's what's happening--I'm hearing from folks that are still having difficulty getting the resources they need," said Axne. "Things are being held up by red tape, and we've got to make sure that that money gets into the pockets of people who need it right now."
Axne says this week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency detailed $66 million in funding spent in the state as of January 8th. FEMA's letter indicated the agency provided aid to individuals, grants, crisis counseling and administering flood insurance. The West Des Moines Democrat says FEMA is among five agencies who have responded to the tracker. The others are USDA, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Small Business Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency."
However, Axne says she's waiting for a response from three agencies: The U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and U.S. Housing and Urban Development. The congresswoman says she'll continue pushing for information from those agencies.
"Government has to be held accountable," she said. "And, it has to be transparent to the people it serves. If I'm being frustrated by trying to cut through the red tape out in Washington, I know the folks who need the resources are more frustrated than I am. We're going to find out where the money is, and we're going to get it into their hands."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.