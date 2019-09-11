(Washington) -- KMAland's congressional delegation continues to press the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for answers regarding its response to the floods of 2019.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne this week sent a letter to corps officials, requesting a timeline of all communications taking place between the corps and affected communities immediately prior, during and after the March flooding. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says the request is based on feedback from flood victims and other constituents who believe the corps failed to provide adequate warnings about the flooding potential.
"We heard from constituents that didn't get adequate warning," said Axne, "folks who left without their shoes, or a change of clothes. I've asked the army corps six specific questions to better understand when they became aware of the imminent, immediate danger our communities faced, and what steps they took to alert our communities."
Axne's letter to Colonel John Hudson, the corps' commander and district engineer demands answers to a series of questions.
"Including a timeline of how they notified communities, what actions were taken to notify and communicate with local officials before, during and after, what the army corps can do to improve communication, etcetera," she said.
Axne says the corps has yet to provide answers regarding its pre-and-post-flood response.
"We obviously aren't happy with the feedback we're getting in how this entire event unfolded," said Axne. "Part of the language that was included in the $3 billion in the statutory language change to cover uninsured grain in bins was also a request to the army corps to also a written report of the communication. We have not received that, so we're moving forward with this letter."
In addition, the West Des Moines Democrat joins other congressional representatives in demanding the corps change its river management practices to stress flood control as its top priority.
"There's, I think, eight different issues that they look at when they look at how they manage our levees and our river," she said. "Human life and the impact on that has to take number-one priority. So, we'll continue to push for that. That's why I want this information to see, really, what was the decision-making method, and did they consider other issues besides the health and well being of the people along the Missouri River."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.