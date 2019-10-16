(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the officials irate over a new development regarding Renewable Fuel Standards.
Earlier this month, the Trump Administration announced a deal in which gallons waived by Small Refinery Exemptions--or SREs--are reallocated back into the RFS. However, the Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it's seeking comment on projecting the volume of gasoline and diesel exempt in 2020 due to SREs based on a three-year average recommended by the U.S. Department of Energy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says the announcement breaks the administration's promise to "restore integrity" by reallocating all gallons lost due to biofuel waivers.
"The Department of Energy is a group that the EPA ignored, and their recommendations for the last year," said Axne. "The Department of Energy had been recommending some more gallons, but the EPA ignored them. Now they want to listen to the Department of Energy. But, this bait and switch is not good for us, because it doesn't allocate the same amount of gallons."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the EPA's decision would mean the amount of gallons reallocated would be less than the 15 billion gallons Iowa officials sought.
"We want 15 billion gallons," she said. "They are reallocating this at a different number, based on an average over the last three years of what the Department of Energy suggested. This is not 15 billion gallons.
"Once again, we're seeing a situation where the president and this administration came to Iowa, pledged their support for farmers, then went back to Washington to give handouts to big oil lobbyists at the expense of hard working Iowa families and rural communities."
Axne says the announcement will have an adverse effect on ethanol and biofuel companies in the state.
"What it means is continued layoffs in our ethanol plants," said Axne, "and, more farmers who aren't able to sell their product. So, they won't be able to fill the 15 billion gallons. We won't be getting the full amount back. We'll be short a few billion gallons. This is a lot to Iowa."
The congresswoman isn't buying the argument that the situation is the EPA's fault, not the president's.
"The EPA answers to the president--not the other way around," she said. "Enough fancy press conferences and broken promises from this president. Iowa farmers deserve action from this administration. He is in charge of the executive branch, just like our governor is in charge of the executive branch. And, she can make a call on how a department is executing a policy. He can do the exact same thing."
Axne calls on Trump to stand by his word, and support the RFS levels previously announced earlier this month. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.