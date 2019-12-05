(Washington) -- Two KMAland congressional representatives are among those backing an effort to crack down on scams perpetrated by robocallers.
By a 417-to-3 vote Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act--otherwise known as the TRACED Act. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among those voting in favor of the measure, which has already passed the U.S. Senate. Among other things, Axne tells KMA News the TRACED Act expands the window of time the Federal Communications Commission can find, catch and prosecute scammers up to three years.
"Currently, it's only one year," said Axne. "That extends that window, because a lot of times, we don't have the facts, or the people that have been scammed over and over--different folks around the country--we're just gathering that information, finding out where the issues lie. So, this gives us a bigger window, making sure we catch those bad players."
Additionally, the measure increases the scamming penalty to $10,000 per phone call. Count Axne among those Iowans aggravated by nagging robocalls.
"I've heard from so many Iowans about scammers," she said. "I get scam calls on my phone, too. I recently heard from Zach in Shenandoah, who works nights in the medical field. He can't turn his phone off because of that, because he's on call. So now, he gets phone calls in the middle of the night. He gets at least 10 phone calls during the day, and it's interrupting his sleep schedule."
Axne adds the barrage of unwanted robocalls--including those from scammers--threaten people's livelihoods.
"These phone scammers violate all kinds of laws," said the congresswoman. "Many times, they pretend to be law enforcement. They pretend to call the police on you. All of these things are illegal. But, it's hard to catch them. So, we've got to have better laws that allow us to do that."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves also supported the bill. In a Twitter statement, Graves said Americans were subjected to 50 million robocalls last year. He added--quote--"enough is enough. It's time to put an end to spam and scam phone calls."