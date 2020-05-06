(Des Moines) -- Leaders of KMAland communities are expressing concerns about the financial impact of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Several southwest Iowa mayors participated in a roundtable via ZOOM hosted by Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19's impacts on essential services--including fire, emergency response, law enforcement, education and utilities. Like other communities, Corning Mayor Janice Leonard says her city has been hit by a loss of Road Use Tax and hotel/motel tax revenue. Leonard says COVID-19-related issues have also impacted anticipated grant dollars.
"We actually have some grant monies that we've been planning on that have been canceled," said Leonard. "With casinos and racetracks closed, the foundation will have much less money to contribute to the community. We currently have a $287,000 fire truck that's on order, and we were planning additional grant funds to pay for that truck. Some of those grants have already been canceled."
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh says his community's revenue loss is estimated at $5.2 million. That includes a loss of police, fire and ambulance service fees.
"People are not going to the hospitals," said Walsh. "So, our fees that we would charge for ambulance runs have dropped off significantly. Our recreation fees for our golf course and pools look like they're going to be down a couple hundred thousand."
Creston Mayor Gabe Carroll estimates that about 10% of the under 10,000 residents in his community are unemployed because of COVID-19 related shutdowns. And some Creston businesses are being hurt in more ways than one.
"We have a CDBG grant for our facade project in our downtown," said Carroll. "It just happened to hit at the exact same time that those restaurants that are involved, those businesses that are involved had to be shut down. So, the match from the owners that they normally would have a revenue stream to pay for, to get a loan and meet their match, is obviously not coming in right now. So, I've heard concerns from them if there's any way to increase the federal match or anything."
Carroll and Peter Johnson of Sidney are among southwest Iowa's newest mayors. In addition to lost tax revenues, Johnson says Sidney is experiencing a loss of time--and people.
"Beyond the exacerbated costs at the local level," said Johnson, "you have the social costs, and the loss of community--especially in these small communities, where it's hard to get people together. It's hard to sustain these local businesses, because you have low traffic and business, you have low traffic for our library, our pool--different things like that. A lot of our services, and a lot of our expenditures, a lot of our budget is really on the brink."
Wednesday's electronic roundtable coincided with Axne's announcement of a bipartisan bill designed to assist small communities experiencing financial hardships due to coronavirus. Axne and New York Republican Congressman Peter King cosponsor the Coronavirus State and Local Financial Assistance Act, providing $500 billion in grants to state and local governments to offset lost revenue. The West Des Moines Democrat tells KMA News says all communities are feeling the pinch from the virus.
"As I spoke to our mayors, city council members, city planners, etcetera, all across southwest Iowa," said Axne, "I've heard them express really deep concerns about their ability to provide services we're going to need, because their fiscal health after the coronavirus has halted a lot of activities that help vital services."
Axne hopes the bill will be included in the next coronavirus stimulus package making its way through Congress.