(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the state's voice is being heard loud and clear about the recent granting of waivers from Renewable Fuel Standards.
Last week on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne called for a federal investigation into the EPA's awarding of 31 waivers to small oil refineries from RFS regulations, so that the federally-required amount of ethanol doesn’t have to be blended into gasoline. Speaking on Wednesday morning's edition of "The Morning Line," the West Des Moines Democrat stated she was pleased with the response toward her request, and it's putting pressure on President Trump to at least reconsider the waivers.
"Congressional members can call for investigations into many capacities," said Axne. "When we call for an investigation, something should occur. So, I have an expectation that the Office of Inspector General should be investigating the EPA into these waivers, because that's what they're supposed to do when there's a congressional request for it."
Axne says the waivers are having a dramatic impact on the state's ethanol industry.
"That exact same day," she said, "I got a call from a man who I met two weeks earlier at POET who is losing his job because they're having to cut production. We're impacting jobs in our own backyard. It's unacceptable that the president is issuing waivers to companies like Chevron and Exxon. They don't have financial hardships--I think we all know that. But, our farmers do, and they need our help."
With Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst also blasting the EPA for its decision, Axne believes Iowa's congressional delegation is sending a message about the importance of renewable fuels to the U.S. economy.
"Our farmers are so important to our country's GDP," said Axne, "that we've got a product right here in Iowa that's an opportunity for us to not only help our economy grow in the Midwest, but to help us move toward a cleaner environment--which is ethanol--and move ahead of fossil fuel industries that people across the country don't want to be encouraging anymore."
And, the congresswoman believes the buck stops with Trump when it comes to granting the waivers.
"Let me tell you, I spent a decade in state government, overseeing strategies, working with every state department, almost every single one of them--20-some plus," said Axne. "I know exactly where the buck stops--it stops with the governor at the state level, and the president at the federal level. If the EPA is issuing these waivers, it's because the president is allowing them to."
Axne pointed to reports that the president allowed the EPA to grant the RFS waivers to certain refineries. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.