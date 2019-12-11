(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is extolling the virtues of the USMCA agreement reached between House Democrats and the White House.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday announced a compromise had been reached on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Axne was among the Iowa congressional representatives pushing for the agreement on the House side of Congress. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says USMCA is a big upgrade over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which it replaces.
"It's great for agriculture from the perspective that we're going to put something in place that's going to create a little more certainty in the market for our farmers," said Axne. "It's also good for manufacturers, so that's a great thing for our implement dealers, and for manufacturers like John Deere. So, there's a lot of opportunity there, and also like I said, for dairy--more of that up north in our state than we have in our district."
Tuesday's agreement followed weeks of delay in the House over USMCA. At a news conference, Pelosi called the Trump Administration's original proposal "unacceptable." Axne says the modified agreement includes labor enforcement mechanisms previously missing from NAFTA.
"That was one of the bigger things we were holding out for," she said, "because that was not in NAFTA before, and it was a deficiency with that particular trade agreement. These labor protections are really good news for Iowa workers, because if we didn't get this right, if we didn't work so hard to make this happen, we'd continue to see workers undermined, and American products, and our costs that we can produce those for, undercut."
The West Des Moines Democrat says labor standards imposed on Mexico, specifically, in the original version were insufficient.
"They pay people poorly in Mexico," said Axne. "They don't follow appropriate standards or labor regulations for safe environments, giving people who work in factories, etcetera, an opportunity to voice their concerns, and they also don't follow as strict of environmental regulations as we do."
Axne says it was important for Mexico to adhere to the same labor provisions as the U.S.
"We can't have them not having to follow regulations that we have to follow," she said, "because that means that's something in which their products are inferior. We want good products to be imported into our country from them. We also want to make sure that we are paying our folks a good wage. And, if they undercut our prices because we're going to outsource jobs continually over there--which we did in many cases, thinking about the auto industry--that means we're going to lose jobs and across the country that are really important to us. So, we nailed those down."
Additionally, the revised USMCA carries provisions Axne and others sought regarding fair negotiations on pharmaceutical costs. The congresswoman expects action on USMCA on the House floor next week. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.