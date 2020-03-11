(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the federal officials continuing to monitor the coronavirus spread across the country.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says her office has been in contact with the Centers For Disease Control and the Iowa Department of Public Health concerning the COVID-19's appearance in the state. Axne says she's pleased with IDPH's response to the virus.
"We're seeing a bit of a spike in Iowa," said Axne, "not like we're seeing in some of these other states. But, I'm glad that the state and the department of public health is really trying to stay on top of this."
Axne adds she's contacted officials with Mercy and Unity Point--Iowa's two biggest health providers. Last week, both the U.S. House and Senate approved more than $8 billion in funding to address issues connected to coronavirus. She adds more bipartisan measures are expected to help support federal and state agencies, as well as individuals impacted by the disease.
"I believe we're going to push for efforts to stop the increase of folks who are getting the virus," she said, "and do as much as we can to support state and local officials in this endeavor, obviously continue to get more testing out there to folks across the country, and to ensure that we look at some of the economic aspects of what is happening here, to make sure that people who might not be able to make it to work don't see some type of economic downturn as a result of it. I think all of those issues are important on both sides, and we'll see more legislation coming."
President Trump has proposed a stimulus package to ease the economic fallout from the disease's spread, including a payroll tax cut. Axne, however, believes other steps should taken to help cushion coronavirus' economic blow to both businesses and people, in general.
"I want to make this perfectly clear: this is a public health crisis, first and foremost," said Axne. "We need to have public health solutions. So, that means not just looking at tax proposals, but also at extending paid sick leave policies to folks who can't afford to take the days off work if they're sick. That not only helps the person who's sick, if helps everyone who they might be exposed to if they're not given those protections."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.