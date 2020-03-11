Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 63F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.