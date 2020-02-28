(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne seeks more information on the impact prescription drug costs are having on her constituents.
This week, the West Des Moines Democrat launched a new survey through her website to hear concerns and collect stories from residents in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District with experience in rising drug costs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Axne says the survey is an offshoot of her series of town hall meetings, in which she heard concerns from attendees about issues concerning prescription drug costs.
"You know, I've heard just heartbreaking stories about Iowans struggling to afford their prescription drugs," said Axne, "people skipping meals, lowering their doses, or selling family possessions just to cover the costs of prescriptions that they need. That's just unacceptable in a country like ours."
However, the congresswoman is hoping to reach individuals unable to attend one of her recent town halls.
"I'm very well aware of how important lowering these costs are," she said, "and improving people's help. I sure hope we get more information back, so that I can continue to help to Iowans the affordable health care they need."
In late December, Axne was among those supporting the passage of H.R. 3 in the U.S. House, a bill designed to lower prescription drug costs, allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and create a cap on out-of-pocket costs for seniors. Again, Axne's survey is found on her website. We have a link to the survey here. The congresswoman encourages Iowans to submit their responses by the end of march. She will release a report on the survey's results later this year.