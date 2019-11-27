(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is thankful for the passage of a measure cracking down on animal cruelty in the country.
President Trump this week signed the PACT Act--which stands for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne--who cosponsored the measure--says the bill bans animal crushing, and is designed to stamp out the creation of animal cruelty videos placed on Youtube or other social media.
"The PACT Act is a bill that make sure that those who make animal crush videos, or who torture animals, and who put that on video, are actually punished for that," said Axne, "and is seen as a crime. The bill in the past has been written so that the videos, themselves, were a crime, but the act of cruelty was not a crime. It actually was very much a bipartisan, bicameral bill that both the Senate and the House could get behind."
The West Des Moines Democrat says most members of Congress agree that abusing animals is wrong.
"We all realize that we can't abuse animals in this country," she said. "So, I'm thrilled to see this go through. I've been a champion of this. I've fought against puppy mills in our own state before I went to Congress. Treating animals properly has been near and dear to me growing up, so I'm happy to see this put into place."
Axne says many people don't realize that animal cruelty is a big problem in the country.
"Unfortunately, we've seen too many stories in Iowa and Nebraska, in our own region across this country, where animals are being abused, thrown to the wayside in garbage cans, abused in puppy mills situations, abused in multiple areas. We had a veterinarian here in Iowa that was accused of abusing animals--debarking them without any anesthesia."
The congresswoman adds the U.S. has a long ways to go toward eradicating animal abuse.
"You know, I think it says a lot about our country, and how we treat our animals as the kind of people that we are," she said. "Animal abuse is seen to be an indicator to abuse of humans. So, making sure that we protect animals, and we see this as a crime, helps us to protect people, as well."
Among other things, the bill establishes fines and a maximum seven-year prison sentence for animal crushing crimes. The bill passed the House in late October, then the Senate earlier this month. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.